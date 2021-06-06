ITR filing new portal with mobile app revealed! Check top 5 features to quickly get income tax returns

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is all set to make your income tax return filing journey smoother and easier with the launch of its new online portal — www.incometax.gov.in — for filing income tax returns on June 7.

The yet-to-be-launched platform will have features such as immediate processing of tax returns for the quick issue of refunds and an interactive user interface for easier preparation of returns.

In its official statement, CBDT said that the new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers.

Here are the top five features that will make your income tax return filing expiring better than ever:

1. Taxpayer friendly

CBDT has said that the in the works income tax portal will be more taxpayer-friendly, as your tax returns will be processed faster than ever. This means that taxpayers will get refunds quickly.

2. Single, simple dashboard

The IT department is planning to launch the new portal with a single dashboard to simplify the tax paying process. The dashboard will act as a single point of contact with multiple interactions and uploads while taxpayers will be allowed to follow up with their requests on the portal.

3. Mobile app for ITR filing?

CBDT is planning to launch the new tax payment system on June 18. The department is planning to subsequently launch the mobile app to the initial launch of the portal. “The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features," CBDT said.

4. Income Tax preparation software

The upcoming portal will come with income tax return preparation software which will be provided to taxpayers at no cost. “Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly," CBDT said.

5. Call centre facility

Taxpayers facing difficulties while filing the ITR will be able to contact the Income Tax department at its new call centre. The Finance Ministry said that taxpayers will get additional facilities such as detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot or live agent.