ITR Filing Season 2025: Revised Your Return Once? Here’s How Many Times You Can Do It

New Delhi: Made a mistake in your ITR? If yes, then you’re not alone. Even careful taxpayers can miss out on reporting income, choose the wrong deductions, or enter incorrect details by accident. The good news is that the Income Tax Department gives you a second chance. You can easily correct these errors by filing a revised return.

Under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, you’re allowed to revise your return and correct any mistakes you may have made just make sure to do it before the deadline.

How Often Can You Revise Your ITR?

You can revise your Income Tax Return as many times as needed—there’s no limit. However, you must do it within the allowed time frame. According to the Income Tax Department, a revised return can be filed up to three months before the end of the assessment year or before the assessment is completed, whichever comes first. If you filed your original ITR on paper, you can’t revise it online as revisions must be done using the same offline method.

Who Is Eligible to File a Revised ITR?

- Individuals – Including salaried professionals and freelancers

- Companies – Private and public limited companies

- Partnership Firms – Registered partnership entities

- Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) – Joint family units with shared assets and income

How to File a Revised ITR – Step-by-Step

- Login to the Income Tax e-filing portal

- Select ‘File Revised Return’ under Section 139(5)

- Enter the acknowledgment number & date of your original ITR

- Make necessary corrections in the return (like income, deductions, or bank details)

- Verify the revised return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other available options