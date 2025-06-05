Advertisement
ITR Forms Explained: Which One Should You Choose Based On Your Income? Check Details Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
ITR Forms Explained: Which One Should You Choose Based On Your Income? Check Details Here

New Delhi: The ITR filing season for the Assessment Year 2025-26 has begun. Just like every year all taxpayers including salaried individuals can file their returns using one of the seven ITR forms available on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. You can choose the form that suits your income type and complete your filing easily online.

What is an ITR Form?

An ITR (Income Tax Return) form is a document used by taxpayers to share details of their income and the taxes paid with the Income Tax Department for a specific financial year.

Which ITR Form Should You File?

Each year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) releases different ITR forms for various types of taxpayers — including salaried individuals, business owners, and companies. The form you need to file depends on your total income, the type of income you earn, and your taxpayer category (such as individual, HUF, or company).

ITR Form Types and Who Can Use Them

ITR 1 (SAHAJ) is meant for resident individuals whose total income is up to Rs 50 lakh. This income can come from sources such as salary or pension, one house property, and other sources like interest. It is ideal for average salaried employees with straightforward income details.

However, not everyone can use ITR 1. Individuals earning more than Rs 50 lakh annually, those with income from abroad, or who own assets outside India are not eligible to use this form. Additionally, if a person earns more than Rs 5,000 from agriculture in a year, they cannot file using ITR 1.

ITR 2 is for individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have income from business or profession. It is suitable for those whose total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh and includes income from salary, multiple house properties, capital gains, or foreign income.

On the other hand, individuals or HUFs who earn from business or professional activities cannot use ITR 2. This form also does not apply to those earning commission, bonuses, or remuneration from a partnership firm.

The Income Tax Department recently released an updated Excel-based utility for ITR 2. Launched on March 25, 2025, this new version allows taxpayers to file revised returns under Section 139(8A), helping them make corrections if needed. This is particularly helpful for salaried individuals, pensioners, and other non-business taxpayers who may need to revise their submissions.

Besides ITR 1 and ITR 2, there are five other ITR forms available, each designed to suit different categories of taxpayers depending on their income sources and tax profiles.

