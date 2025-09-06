ITR Late? Use This Smart Trick To Avoid Penalties & Get Your Refund
But what if you miss the deadline even after this extension? That’s where the “Condonation of Delay” request comes in.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has already extended the ITR filing deadline from July 31 to September 15, 2025, giving taxpayers extra breathing space. Yet, many are still struggling to file on time. Some taxpayers—and even CAs—are hoping for another extension.
What Is a Condonation of Delay?
A condonation request is an application you submit to the Income Tax Department, asking for permission to file your return even after the belated and revised return windows have closed.
This option is provided under Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and is meant for cases where taxpayers miss the deadline due to genuine hardship or unavoidable reasons.
Why Is It Important?
Missing the deadline can hurt you in multiple ways:
You may lose out on pending refunds
You can’t carry forward previous losses
Penalties and late fees can pile up
If your condonation request is approved, you can file your return without paying extra tax, interest, or penalty.
By comparison, if you use the ITR-U option under Section 139(8A), you can file returns for up to four previous years—but you’ll need to pay 25–70% additional tax on your liability.
How to File a Condonation Request Online
Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal.
On your dashboard, go to “Services” → “Condonation Request.”
Fill out the form, explain your reason for the delay, and upload supporting documents.
Submit the request and wait for the assessing officer’s approval.
Once approved, you can upload and e-verify your return like a regular ITR.
Things to Watch Out For
The approval is not automatic. Tax officers may reject your request if:
Your reason for delay is weak or unconvincing
You have a history of missing deadlines
You fail to provide supporting documents
Even if you miss the September 15, 2025 deadline, all is not lost. Filing a condonation of delay request could still help you secure refunds and carry forward losses without hefty penalties—provided your reason is genuine and well-documented.
