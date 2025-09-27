ITR Refund 2025: How Long It Takes, Tracking Status, And Common Delays Explained

New Delhi: After filing and submitting your Income Tax Return (ITR), many taxpayers eagerly wait for their refunds, especially if they have paid more tax than required. With the September 16 filing deadline recently passed, several taxpayers are still awaiting their refunds. The Income Tax Department generally begins processing refunds once the return has been successfully submitted and e-verified. On average, it takes about 4-5 weeks for the refund amount to be credited to the taxpayer’s bank account. However, delays may occur due to verification issues, incorrect bank details, or mismatched information. Ensuring your bank account is pre-validated and double-checking all submitted details can help avoid unnecessary delays and make the refund tracking process faster and smoother.

The Income Tax Department recommends that taxpayers who do not receive their refunds within the standard 4-5 week period check for any discrepancies in their ITR. Notifications regarding such discrepancies are usually sent via email, and it is important to address them promptly to avoid further delays. The refund process is closely linked to e-verification, so unverified returns will not be processed. Taxpayers are advised to carefully review their submitted information, including bank account details, PAN, and other critical data, to ensure accuracy and prevent potential refund issues. Being proactive in monitoring emails and communications from the IT Department can significantly help in resolving refund-related problems quickly.

To track your ITR refund status, visit the Income Tax e-filing portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/ and log in using your Income Tax user ID and password. After logging in, click on the ‘e-File’ tab, select ‘Income Tax Returns,’ and choose ‘View Filed Returns.’ The portal will display your current and past refund statuses, and you can click ‘View details’ for more comprehensive information on your refund. Regularly checking the status allows taxpayers to stay informed, address any discrepancies promptly, and ensure that the refund is processed smoothly without unnecessary delays.