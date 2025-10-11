ITR Refund Delay: Refund Status Shows ‘Processed’ But No Money Credited — Here’s What to Do

New Delhi: Many taxpayers have recently faced an issue where their Income Tax Return (ITR) refund status displays as “processed,” but the refund amount has not been credited to their bank account. This situation often causes confusion, but it usually results from technical or banking delays rather than an error in filing.

After your ITR is verified, the Income Tax Department processes the return and determines the refund amount, if any. In most cases, the refund is credited to the taxpayer’s bank account within 7 to 21 working days, though sometimes it can take up to 30 days depending on system load or bank holidays.

If your refund shows “processed” but hasn’t arrived, start by checking your bank account details on the Income Tax e-filing portal. The refund is only sent to a pre-validated account linked with your PAN. Any mismatch in the account number or IFSC code can cause the refund to fail.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If your bank details are correct, verify your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) to ensure there are no discrepancies between the tax deducted at source (TDS) and the amount declared in your return. Inaccuracies in these records can delay the refund approval process.

When everything appears accurate and you still haven’t received the amount, log in to the e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in

) and raise a Refund Reissue Request under the “Refund/Demand Status” tab. This will re-trigger the refund process and, in most cases, the money is credited within a few business days.

If the issue persists, you can contact the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) helpline or lodge an online grievance through the portal. Patience is key, as most refund issues are resolved once details are verified.