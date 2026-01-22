ITR refund still not credited? 6 Reasons why & how to fix it fast

New Delhi: If you have filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) and are still waiting for your refund, you are not alone. Many taxpayers face delays every year, even after completing all formalities. While most refunds are issued within a few weeks of return processing, several factors can slow down the process.

Here’s a simple guide to why refunds get delayed, how to check your status, and what steps you can take.

What Is an Income Tax Refund?

An income tax refund is issued when the tax paid by you during the financial year is more than your actual tax liability. This usually happens due to excess TDS, advance tax, or self-assessment tax. Once your return is processed by the Income Tax Department, the extra amount is credited back to your bank account.

Common Reasons for ITR Refund Delays

1. ITR Not Verified

If your return is not e-verified, it will not be processed. Verification is mandatory and must be completed within the given time.

2. Mismatch in Tax Details

If the income or tax figures in your return do not match with Form 26AS or AIS, your return may be sent for review, delaying the refund.

3. Incorrect Bank Account Details

Wrong IFSC code, account number, or an unvalidated bank account can stop the refund from being credited.

4. Outstanding Tax Dues

If you have any pending tax demand from previous years, the department may adjust your refund against it.

5. PAN-Aadhaar Not Linked

If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, the refund may be blocked.

6. Manual Verification or Scrutiny

Some returns are picked for additional checks, which increases processing time.

How Long Does a Refund Normally Take?

In most cases, refunds are issued within 4 to 6 weeks after your ITR is processed. If your case is flagged for verification, the wait may be longer.

How to Check Your Refund Status

You can check your refund status online:

Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and go to “Refund/Demand Status”

Or visit the TIN NSDL refund status page using your PAN and assessment year

The status will show whether your refund is under process, approved, paid, or adjusted.

What To Do If Your Refund Is Delayed

Complete e-verification immediately

Re-check and pre-validate your bank account

Respond to any notice from the tax department

Raise a grievance on the e-filing portal if the delay is long

Final Take

Income tax refund delays usually happen because of data mismatches or verification issues, not because of system failure. Keeping your records accurate and responding quickly to department notices can help you receive your refund faster.