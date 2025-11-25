ITR Refund Stuck For Weeks? CBDT Breaks Silence With Big Update You Can’t Ignore

New Delhi: Many individuals expecting quick income-tax refunds this year have noticed unusual delays. CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal has clarified the reasons and shared when taxpayers can expect pending refunds to be credited.

Why Refunds Are Slower This Year

According to the CBDT, the tax department is conducting deeper scrutiny of returns that involve large refund amounts, multiple deductions, or inconsistencies in data. These “risk-based” cases take longer because the system flags them for additional verification to prevent misuse or wrongful claims.

Agrawal noted that the overall value of refunds issued so far has dropped sharply. Between April 1 and November 10, refunds totalling ₹2.42 lakh crore were processed—an 18% decline compared with the same period last year. This indicates that a significant number of high-value or complex cases are still under review.

Which Cases Are Getting Cleared Faster

Simple, low-value refund cases with clean filings and minimal deductions are being processed first. The department’s automated systems can validate these quickly, allowing refunds to be credited without manual checks.

When Will Pending Refunds Be Paid?

Most pending refunds are expected to be cleared by December, with a majority likely to be released before the end of November, depending on verification outcomes.

How to Track Your Refund

Taxpayers can monitor their refund status through the Income Tax e-filing portal. After logging in, navigate to e-File → Refund/Demand Status, select Assessment Year 2025-26, and view the updated details.

What You Should Do if Your Refund Is Delayed

Ensure your bank details are correct and pre-validated.

Check for errors or mismatches in your return.

Respond promptly if the tax department seeks clarification.

Avoid filing revised returns unless an actual mistake is found.



Refund delays this year are largely due to enhanced verification of high-risk cases. While straightforward returns are being paid out quickly, more complex filings may take a few extra weeks as CBDT aims for accuracy and transparency.