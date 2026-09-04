ITR3 and ITR4 Filing 2026: What to do if you missed the August 31 deadline?

New Delhi: As per the Income Tax Department, 7.8 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-2027 by the August 31 deadline. Since the last date has already passed for profession and business taxpayers who do not require their accounts to be audited, those who missed filing their returns still have a final chance.
A tax audit is an official inspection of the accounts of businesses and individuals to ensure that all details regarding income, expenses, and deductions are correct. It catches errors or discrepancies in the books of accounts and ensures that the accounts and prescribed particulars comply with the requirements of the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited are classified as non-audit taxpayers.
If the total sales, turnover, or gross receipts of a taxpayer's business exceed Rs 1 crore, a tax audit becomes mandatory. For professionals, the limit comes down to Rs 50 lakh. The threshold for businesses rises to Rs 10 crore if cash transactions are within 5 percent of the total transactions.
Taxpayers can file belated Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms 3 and 4 until December 31. However, this provision comes with penalties and other tax-related consequences.
Under Section 234F, filing a belated ITR Form 3 or 4 incurs a penalty of Rs 5,000 if the total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh. However, if the total income is up to Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000. Interest of 1 percent per month may also apply under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C, depending on the outstanding tax liability.
Another consequence that taxpayers face for missing the deadline relates to the choice of the tax regime. Taxpayers with business and professional income must submit Form 10-IEA to choose the old tax regime. The last date to fill out that form is specified under Section 139(1), which in this case was August 31. This implies that once the deadline has passed, taxpayers are mandatory required to file their returns under the new tax regime.
ITR 3: For individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with income under the heads of Salary/Pension, House Property, Profits or Gains of Business or Profession, Capital Gains, or Income from Other Sources, who are not eligible for filing ITR-1, ITR-2, or ITR-4.
ITR 4: For individuals, HUFs, and firms—other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)—with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and income from a business or profession computed on a presumptive basis under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Other sources of income may include Salary/Pension, up to two House Properties, interest, family pension, dividends, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000. It also includes long-term capital gains income under Section 112A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, up to Rs 1,25,000.
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