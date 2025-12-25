Jeevan Pramaan 2025: How To Submit Life Certificate Online, Offline, And Via UMANG App

New Delhi: Submitting a life certificate was once a stressful yearly task for many pensioners. Early mornings, long queues and piles of paperwork made the process tiring and inconvenient. Health concerns, travel, or limited mobility often made it even harder. Today, that experience has become far simpler and more comfortable, thanks to the introduction of face authentication which has transformed how life certificates are submitted.

Life Certificate Submission Made Easy with Digital Access

Pensioners can now complete the entire life certificate process online using just a smartphone and a few basic personal details. There’s no need to visit a bank or pension office. Once submitted, the digital life certificate is sent directly to the pension-disbursing authority, ensuring payments continue smoothly without delays.

Simple Steps to Generate Your Jeevan Pramaan Online

Step-by-step guide:

The process involves two main steps:

- Registering your biometric device

- Generating your Digital Life Certificate (DLC)

Step 1: Register Your Biometric Device

- Before starting, the fingerprint or iris scanner must be registered.

- Visit the biometric device registration page on the Jeevan Pramaan website

- Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number

- Verify using the OTP sent to your mobile

- Fill in your name and email ID

- Scan your fingerprint or iris

- Once verified, your biometric device is successfully registered

Step 2: Generate Your Digital Life Certificate (DLC)

- After the device is registered, follow these steps:

- Visit the official Jeevan Pramaan website

- Enter required details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, PPO number, pension type, and bank details

- Confirm information related to re-employment or remarriage, if applicable

- Scan your fingerprint or iris using the registered device

- After successful authentication, your Digital Life Certificate is generated

What happens next?

- You will receive an SMS with your Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID

- The certificate is securely stored in the Life Certificate Repository

- It can be accessed anytime by you or your pension-disbursing authority

Easy Ways to Submit Your Life Certificate in 2025

You can submit your Life Certificate either offline or online, depending on what’s most convenient for you.

Option 1: Offline Submission

- Visit your bank branch or a nearby Citizen Service Centre (CSC)

- The staff will help verify your details and upload the certificate

- Homebound pensioners can use the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) doorstep service, where a representative visits your home for biometric verification

Option 2: Online Submission via Jeevan Pramaan

- Visit the official Jeevan Pramaan website

- Use a biometric device with your laptop or smartphone

- Complete Aadhaar-based verification

- Your Digital Life Certificate is automatically sent to the pension-disbursing agency

Option 3: Submit Using the UMANG App

- Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store

- Search for “Jeevan Pramaan”

- Select “Generate Life Certificate”

- Enter Aadhaar number, PPO number, and pension details

- Complete biometric authentication

- Your Digital Life Certificate (DLC) is generated and shared directly with the concerned agency

This flexibility ensures pensioners can submit their life certificate easily, safely, and on time—from home or in person, as preferred.