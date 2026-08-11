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Jeevan Pramaan online submission: EPFO's face authentication guide for elderlies

In case one fails to submit the Life Certificate which is valid for a period of 12 months, on time, the pension will be suspended until a fresh certificate is processed and submitted.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Jeevan Pramaan online submission: EPFO's face authentication guide for elderlies

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Jeevan Pramaan online submission: EPFO's face authentication guide for elderlies
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