New Delhi: As per Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) estimates 82,11,182 elderly pensioners benefit from the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95). These elderlies often face complications when using digital services and smart phones.
It is, however, necessary to complete the submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra (digital life certificate) on time to ensure uninterrupted pension services. The submission window opens on October 1 for retirees aged 80 or older, and pensioners can submit their digital certificates until November 30.
EPFO's Aadhaar-based Face ID authentication provides an easy alternative to visiting an office or bank in person to submit the life certificate. However, many elderlies find digital methods more taxing which increases the chances of error during the process. In case one fails to submit the Life Certificate which is valid for a period of 12 months, on time, the pension will be suspended until a fresh certificate is processed and submitted.
To avoid such a situation, pensioners can seek assistance from a trusted family member, or caregiver to operate the Jeevan Pramaan App, since the Aadhaar-based Face ID authentication avoid the need of visiting the place is person.
Here is step by step guide of the process:
1) Your Aadhar number must be registered with the pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, or others).
2) Install the Jeevan Pramaan app and AadhaarFaceRD on the smartphone equipped with a front camera of at least 5 MP.
3) Enter your Aadhaar number, Aadhar-linked mobile number, and e-mail address on the Jeevan Pramaan App.
4) Following the OTP validation, enter your name and authorise the authentication.
5) Take a picture of your face with the front camera and choose the Pension Payment Order (PPO) number from the dropdown menu or “Add new pension PPO not in List for yourself”.
6) After clicking submit, a pop-up window opens to download the DLC
7) Once the DLC is generated the user will receive an SMS containing the Pramaan ID along with a link to download the Digital Life Certificate.
8) The certificate is automatically forwarded to the Pension Disbursing Agency.
Common mistakes to avoid
The PPO numbers must be entered exactly as they appear on your retirement papers, a minor mistake may lead to rejection. Furthermore, if you have retired with multiple PPOs, a separate submission must be made for each.
Ensure that your Aadhaar is properly linked to both your pension account (at the bank or post office) and your PPO record.
If the retiree is not comfortable with technology and has no trusted caregiver, he/she may visit various authorised centres and institutions, including banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.
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