Jeevan Pramaan Rejected? Follow THESE Simple Steps To Fix Your Digital Life Certificate

New Delhi: Pensioners are required to submit their life certificate, known as Jeevan Pramaan by November 30 to keep their pension payments running smoothly. Jeevan Pramaan is a Digital Life Certificate that uses Aadhaar-based biometric verification. This makes the process simple, secure, and convenient for pensioners.

Understanding Jeevan Pramaan

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric digital service that helps pensioners confirm their “aliveness” without visiting their pension office in person. It is available to pensioners of the Central and State Governments, as well as other government bodies whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is registered on the Jeevan Pramaan platform.

What to do in case of rejection

Receiving a rejection SMS for your Jeevan Pramaan can be worrying but fixing it is easier than you think. The first thing you need to do is get in touch with your Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) whether it’s your bank or post office to understand why it was rejected. Once the issue is clear, you can simply update the correct details and re-authenticate your biometrics to generate a fresh Jeevan Pramaan ID.

How Pensioners Can Submit Their Life Certificate

- Pensioners can visit Jeevan Pramaan centres available at banks, post offices, and CSCs.

- They can also use the Jeevan Pramaan app, provided they have a biometric device connected to their smartphone or computer.

- Re-employed or re-married pensioners are not eligible to generate a Jeevan Pramaan certificate.

- For the complete list of authorised PSAs and detailed submission guidelines, visit the official website: jeevanpramaan.gov.in.

Essential Requirements for Getting a Jeevan Pramaan Certificate

According to the DoPPW, pensioners need to have a few key details ready before applying for a Jeevan Pramaan life certificate. This includes your Aadhaar number, name, mobile number, PPO number, pension account number, and bank details. You also need to provide information about your Pension Sanctioning Authority and Pension Disbursing Authority. These basics ensure a smooth and hassle-free verification process.

The Government of India has made it easier for pensioners to access the scheme by offering multiple ways to submit their life certificate. Depending on what suits them best, pensioners can submit their annual Jeevan Pramaan either manually or through digital methods.