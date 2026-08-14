New Delhi: India is celebrating its 80th year of Independence. Since 1947, India has faced numerous macroeconomic challenges. The most notable was the severe economic stress of the 1960s that triggered by a sharp decline in agricultural and industrial output.
The next big blow was India's conflict with China and Pakistan that escalated public spending. It had triggered a balance of payments crisis that brought India near default as high import bills almost emptied its foreign exchange reserves.
From Rs 4 during Independence --against the then benchmark Pound sterling-- to around Rs 95 against the US dollar today, the rupee has depreciated by Rs 91 over the past 79 years. Let us look at how the Indian rupee has performed against global benchmark currencies since 1947, as a nation's currency value is a vital metric for tracking its economic trajectory.
Mukesh Pandey, Founder & MD, Rupyaapaisa.com in conversation with Zee News said, the Indian rupee's expansion is a symbol of India’s past attempts to move from a largely controlled economy to global integration. From fixed exchange rates to actionable currency, the rupee’s value depends on inflation, trade, crude oil prices, foreign capital flows, and overall global sentiment. The growth of the rupee against the dollar should not just show if India’s economy is doing better or worse. The rate of exchange is determined by domestic inflation, international commodity prices, capital flows, interest rates, and the economy in general. A weak rupee against the dollar does not mean that the economy is weak.
Initially, India had a fixed exchange rate
Post-Independence in 1947, India was using a regulated exchange rate, where the rupee was linked to the British pound, according to the existing monetary system. However, the common assertion that the rupee was valued at Rs 1 against the dollar on August 15, 1947, is not supported by historical facts.
Pandey explains, the estimates show that it was more like Rs 3 to Rs 4 against the dollar. One of the first significant milestones occurred in July 1966 in the face of foreign exchange crisis, drought, and the economic effects of war, when the Indian government decided to devalue the currency by around 36.5% by bringing the exchange rate from approximately Rs 4.76 to Rs 7.50 against the dollar.
The years from 1970 to 1991 witnessed a gradual transition to a more adaptable exchange rate system in India. Following the disintegration of the Bretton Woods system, the country ditched the hard dollar peg. In 1975, the rupee was attached to a number of currencies of India's important trading partners. The defining moment arrived in 1991. With indications of intense balance-of-payments troubles, India went in for large-scale economic reforms involving a two-stage devaluation of the rupee in July 1991. The average dollar-rupee exchange rate was around Rs 22.69 in 1991, which escalated to around Rs 31.45 by 1993.
What has driven the rupee from liberalisation to 2026?
The liberalisation of the Indian economy completely altered the nature of rupee's involvement in global trade, says Pandey.
As the country became more active in world trade and international financial flows, the rupee started to react stronger to oil prices, inflation divergence, foreign investment, interest rate changes, global risks and sentiments.
In 1996, the average rupee exchange rate was approximately Rs 35.43 against the dollar, in 1998 it was Rs 41.27, and in 1999 it climbed to Rs 43.05. By August 2026, it reached around Rs 95.22 per US dollar. Nevertheless, Pandey argues that evaluating this movement simply as a depreciation would not be enough. The currency movement also indicates the inflation divergence between India and the USA, coupled with other factors such as dependence on oil imports and evolving trade patterns. The journey from approximately Rs 3-4 per dollar in the first years post-Independence to approximately Rs 95 is an almost 80-year journey of transformation of the economy.
Pandey further adds, the crucial question therefore, is not just how much the rupee has depreciated but what is creating the movement as well as how well the economy is adjusting to the situation.
What does the future hold for the rupee?
Pandey believes, instead of predicting a specific exchange rate level, it is worth looking at the parameters that will determine the direction of the rupee.
"India’s import bill, especially concerning crude oil, India’s export competitiveness, foreign direct investment, inflation, and interest rate differentials will continue to shape the currency. The rupee’s future is likely to depend on India’s ability to enhance domestic manufacturing, increase exports, decrease dependence on imported inflation, and attract long-term stable capital. A more complex and better diversified economy is likely to be more resilient towards external shocks concerning the currency," he says.
Could plastic currency be the next step?
Polymer or plastic currency notes are one area where development is evident, says Pandey.
Unlike traditional notes made of paper which are subject to damage and wear, polymer notes represent an improvement in durability and moisture resistance. Therefore, the need for replacing them regularly will also be reduced. When it comes to managing currency, polymer notes can prove to be beneficial for a bank.
Although their use comes with high costs of production and additional infrastructure, there are lots of advantages that come with the use of polymer currency. When it comes to India, the issue of plastic banknotes is not about technology, but about making the decision whether it would be beneficial enough to introduce plastic money to replace the existing system, he adds.
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