The central government will likely announce the July 2026 DA hike before Dussehra. Employees may get the increased DA hike in their October salary along with six months of arrears from January 2026.
Based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) for August 2026, the next DA or DR increase is expected to be 3-4 percent. This could take the current DA from 60 percent to 64 percent.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment released the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) for August 2026 at 154.4, up 1.2 points from 153.2 in July.
When will DA rise?
Central government employees are waiting for the announcement of the July 2026 DA hike. The central government employee association expects the announcement to be made before Dussehra.
"The central government will likely announce the DA cycle for July before Dussehra. Employees can hope to receive their DA hike in October's salary, which will cover the arrears of six months from January 2026," Manjeet Singh Patel, president of the All India NPS Employees Federation, said, according to media reports.
What have unions asked for?
The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has requested the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance to speed up the process and announce the next installment of DA and DR, due with effect from July 1, 2026. The organisation has also said that once the relevant Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is available and new rate is calculated, the proposal should be placed before the competent authority for approval.
The Confederation has requested the government to speed up the process for the DA installment due from July 1, 2026, citing rising household expenses and other financial needs. The organisation said that the pending process should be completed soon so that the arrears and revised salary payments can be settled through the normal process.
How much DA can rise?
The AICPI-IW index is used to calculate DA calculations. Based on the latest data, DA for employees and pensioners is expected to increase by 3-4 percentage points to 63 or 64 percent for the July cycle.
The 12 months of AICPI-IW figures needed to calculate the July 2026 DA revision are now complete. Based on the index, the DA or DR is expected to be 3-4 percent which would raise the current DA from 60 percent to 64 percent.
The final DA rate will depend on the government’s calculation and rounding. However, central government employees expect it to be around 63–64 percent.
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