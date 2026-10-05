Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

July 2026 DA hike to be announced before Dussehra? Here's all government employees should know

Based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) for August 2026, the next DA or DR increase is expected to be 3-4 percent. This could take the current DA from 60 percent to 64 percent.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
July 2026 DA hike to be announced before Dussehra? Here's all government employees should know

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
July 2026 DA hike to be announced before Dussehra? Here's all government employees should know
2
3
4
5