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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceJust Rs 55 a month can get you Rs 3,000 pension: know PM-SYM benefits and eligibility
PRADHAN MANTRI SHRAM YOGI MAANDHAN

Just Rs 55 a month can get you Rs 3,000 pension: know PM-SYM benefits and eligibility

Under this scheme, eligible individuals can get a fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60 by contributing as little as Rs 55 per month, depending on their age when they join.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Just Rs 55 a month can get you Rs 3,000 pension: know PM-SYM benefits and eligibilityFile Photo

New Delhi: The government’s Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) scheme offers a simple way for workers in the unorganised sector to secure a monthly pension after retirement with a small contribution.

Under this scheme, eligible individuals can get a fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60 by contributing as little as Rs 55 per month, depending on their age when they join.

What Is PM-SYM Scheme?

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PM-SYM is a government pension scheme designed for workers in the unorganised sector such as labourers, street vendors, domestic workers, and small traders.

It is a voluntary scheme where both the worker and the government contribute equally to build a pension fund.

Key Benefits
Rs 3,000 monthly pension after turning 60
Government matches your contribution (1:1 basis)
Family pension benefit: spouse gets 50 percent after the subscriber’s death
Provides financial security in old age
How Much You Need To Pay

The monthly contribution depends on your age at the time of joining:

Starts from Rs 55 per month (age 18)
Goes up to Rs 200 per month (age 40)
You need to contribute till the age of 60
Who Can Apply

You are eligible if:

Age is between 18 and 40 years
Monthly income is Rs 15,000 or less
You work in the unorganised sector
You are not a taxpayer and not part of EPFO, ESIC, or NPS


How To Apply
Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)
Carry your Aadhaar card and bank account details
Register and start your monthly contribution

You can also register online through the official portal or mobile app.

Why This Scheme Matters

Many workers in the unorganised sector do not have any retirement savings. This scheme helps them build a steady income after retirement with very small monthly contributions.

Key Takeaway

PM-SYM is a low-cost pension option where even a small monthly saving can ensure a fixed income of Rs 3,000 in old age, making it a useful scheme for long-term financial security.

 

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About the Author
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Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

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