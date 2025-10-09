Karva Chauth Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Closed Or Open Tomorrow, October 10? Check Here

New Delhi: The Indian festival of Karwa Chauth, age-old practice in which married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands, is falling tomorrow. As per RBI holiday list banks all over the country will not remain closed. Banks will remain closed on account of Karwa Chauth only in Himachal Pradesh, as per RBI official holiday list.

Branch activities in all the parts of India other than Himachal Pradesh will continue to work at normal business hours.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated mostly by married women in the northern and western part of India for the long life and of their husband and marital bliss. Women keep fast for their husbands and pray for his long life. It is a symbol of the bonding between husband and wife. It is that time of the year when husbands renew the pledge of a happy married life. Every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the lunar month of Kartik, it is commemorated.

Meanwhile, In the month of October, bank branches will remain closed for upto 21 days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October 2025, although online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of October, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 21 days in the month of October-- 15 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 21 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Kati Bihu in Assam but not closed for the same in other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2025. Check out the list.

Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain): October 1

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva: October 2

Durga Puja (Dasain): October 3

Durga Puja (Dasain): October 4

Lakshmi Puja: October 6

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima: October 7

Karva Chauth: October 10

Kati Bihu: October 18

Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja: October 20

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja: October 21

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali): October 22

Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba: October 23

Chath Puja (Evening Puja): October 27

Chath Puja (Morning Puja): October 28

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: October 31



Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October 5

Second Saturday: October 11

Sunday: October 12

Sunday: October19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

Check Dates And State Wise List Of Bank Holidays In October 2025

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.