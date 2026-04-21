Kerala loan app horror: 15,000 complaints, 7 deaths — The dark truth behind instant loans exposed

New Delhi: A growing crisis linked to illegal digital lending apps in Kerala has raised serious concerns about borrower safety, financial awareness, and regulatory gaps. According to a report by The New Indian Express, nearly 15,000 complaints have been filed against such apps over the past three years, with at least seven suicides linked to harassment by these platforms.

The issue has come under sharp focus after multiple distressing cases, including the death of a college student who allegedly faced threats and intimidation over loan repayments. Investigations indicate that many of these apps operate beyond regulatory oversight, often using coercive and unlawful recovery methods.

Officials say these digital lending platforms typically gain access to users’ personal data—contacts, photos, and documents—once permissions are granted. Borrowers are then subjected to high interest rates and aggressive recovery tactics. In cases of delayed payments, users reportedly face relentless calls, abuse, and even threats of public shaming by contacting friends and family.

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Vulnerable groups such as students, homemakers, and low-income earners have emerged as primary targets. The promise of quick and easy loans, often disbursed within minutes, attracts users who may not fully understand the risks. Several victims have reportedly repaid amounts far exceeding the original loan but continued to face harassment.

Despite the large number of complaints, only a limited number have translated into formal police cases. Law enforcement agencies highlight the complexity of tracking these operations, as many are run from outside Kerala or even from overseas, making enforcement and recovery difficult.

Experts believe the surge in such cases reflects a widening gap between digital access and financial literacy. While smartphone usage has grown rapidly, awareness about safe borrowing practices remains low, leaving many exposed to predatory lending traps.

Key Lessons for Borrowers

Verify the lender’s legitimacy and ensure it is linked to a regulated bank or NBFC

Avoid granting unnecessary permissions to apps, especially access to contacts and media

Carefully read loan terms, including interest rates and hidden charges

Do not download apps from unofficial sources or APK files

Prefer formal and regulated financial institutions over instant loan apps

Authorities have begun tightening oversight, removing suspicious apps, and issuing warnings to users. However, experts stress that awareness and caution remain the strongest safeguards against such exploitation.

The Kerala crisis underscores the risks behind seemingly convenient digital loans, highlighting the urgent need for both stronger regulation and informed borrowing.