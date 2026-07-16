The due date to file income tax return (ITR) for most individual taxpayers is July 31, 2026. Taxpayers should stay alert and ensure they do not miss the deadline as missing the ITR deadline will trigger late fees, interest on unpaid tax and the loss of the right to carry forward certain losses. Every taxpayer should meet these deadlines to avoid last-minute stress and the consequences of non-compliance.
The ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27 is on July 31, 2026 for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2. This deadline applies to most salaried individuals and HUFs whose accounts do not require an audit. The deadline for filing an ITR is not July 31 if you have business income or need to have your taxes audited.
If you miss the July 31 deadline, you can still file a belated return under Section 139(4). The last date to file a belated ITR for AY 2026-27 is December 31, 2026. The belated return has to be filed with additional taxes and penalties.
Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers who miss the ITR filing deadline and submit a belated return must pay a late filing fee.
Section 428 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 prescribes the fee for delayed filing of an income tax return.
Rs 1,000 if total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs
Rs 5,000 in any other case
This fee applies for returns under the new Act (Tax Year 2026 -27 onwards). For AY 2026 -27 and earlier years, the fee as prescribed under Section 234F of the old Act will apply.
If you have an outstanding tax due and do not file your IT return by the due date then you may have to pay interest under Section 234A of the IT Act. The interest applies only when the taxpayer has an outstanding tax liability. A simple interest of 1 percent per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The IT department calculates the interest from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.
Failure to file an ITR could lead to notices or further scrutiny by the IT Department.
Taxpayers who file a belated return cannot carry forward certain losses to future years. They lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains.
For AY 2026 -27, the ITR forms ITR -1, ITR -2, ITR -3, ITR -4, ITR -5, ITR -6, ITR -7 applicable under the Income Tax Act, 1961 are notified. These forms are available on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers should select AY 2026 -27 while filing the ITR for income earned during FY 2025-26.
"To ensure your Income Tax Return (ITR) is filed correctly for Assessment Year 2026-27, you must reconcile these three: Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS. Verify your income from Bank statements, Broker statements etc. before you file your ITR. Don't wait, File your ITR before the due date," Income Tax India said in an X post.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.