Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan interest – Here are the new rates

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) on Thursday announced that it has reduced its rate on Home Loans by a further 10 basis points (bps) to 6.9 percent p.a. with effect from October 21, 2020.

"Consumers can avail Kotak’s festive season bonanza, the 2020 edition of Khushi Ka Season with home loans and balance transfer loans starting at 6.9 percent p.a," the bank said in a statement.

Kotak Home Loans are linked to an external benchmark i.e. RBI’s policy repo rate.

These are the key features of Kotak Home Loans:

Starting at 6.9 percent p.a. on Home Loans and Balance Transfer Loans

Savings of up to Rs 20 lakh on Balance Transfer cases

Quick online sanction with Kotak Digi Home Loans in less than 48 hours and easy documentation



On October 16, 2020, Kotak announced the launch of its 2020 edition of Khushi Ka Season as it kicked-off the festive season with a bouquet of offerings for its customers including attractive loan rates, processing fee waivers and quick online loan approvals on a range of retail and agri loan segments.

Khushi Ka Season also provides special offers on Savings Accounts, Debit and Credit Cards, No-Cost EMIs; Tie-ups with Amazon.in and Flipkart for Kotak Debit and Credit cardholders; and over 100 brand offers across categories.