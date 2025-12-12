KV Toys IPO Allotment Out: Here’s How To Check Status Online & GMP Details

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for investors of the KV Toys IPO! The company has completed its allotment process, and applicants can now check their allotment status online via the BSE website or registrar Purva Sharegistry India. The IPO created a massive buzz in the market, drawing an overwhelming response with a subscription of 352.63 times. While QIBs subscribed 193.25 times, the NII category soared to 505.19 times, and retail investors also showed strong enthusiasm with 376.41 times bids.

KV Toys IPO Price Band at Rs 227–Rs 239

The Rs 40-crore BSE SME IPO of KV Toys came with a price band set between Rs 227 and Rs 239 per share. Founded in 2009, K.V. Toys India Ltd is known for manufacturing and selling a wide range of plastic-moulded and metal toys. The company caters to both educational and recreational segments, producing toys through contract manufacturing for various brands in the market.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Check KV Toys IPO Allotment Status

The KV Toys IPO allotment has now been finalised, and investors can easily check their allotment status online. Here’s how:

Via Purva Sharegistry India

- Visit the registrar’s portal: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

- Select ‘K.V. Toys India Limited’ from the company dropdown.

- Enter your application number or PAN.

- Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.

Via BSE

- Go to the BSE allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Under ‘Issue Type’, choose ‘Equity’.

- Select ‘K.V. Toys India Limited’ from the ‘Issue Name’ list.

- Enter your application number or PAN (select the PAN option if checking via PAN).

- Complete the ‘I am not a robot’ verification and click ‘Search’.

K.V. Toys India is a leading contract manufacturer that creates a wide range of plastic and metal toys for children. Its products span both educational and recreational categories, offering something for every age group. The company’s portfolio includes friction-powered cars, soft bullet guns, ABS toys, pullback vehicles, battery-operated and electronic toys, press-and-go models, die-cast metal cars, bubble toys, dolls, and many other playful, kid-friendly products.