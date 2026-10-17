Kwala Intel AI: How AI-powered stock market research tool helps you generate passive income

Monthly salary or business earnings are not always sufficient to cover monthly household expenses. Generating income on the side, apart from the main source, is becoming a necessity to build a stable life. In that scenario, the stock market is the first thing that comes to mind.
However, people often face losses by investing in stocks based on fake social media groups, YouTube videos, or the previous year's bumper returns. Investors in the initial phase must be very cautious while investing, and in-depth market research is a necessity.
You can overcome such hurdles and become a smart investor with Kwala Intel, India's first AI-powered market intelligence platform. After helping investors on the NYSE and Nasdaq in the US, Kwala Intel has now arrived in India. After Wall Street, investors and traders in the country now have their own AI SuperBrain.
If you want to earn regular income from the stock market without fear, then ditch the old methods today. You, too, can become a smart investor with Kwala Intel, the country's first AI-powered market intelligence platform.
Now, you don't need to waste money on expensive stock market courses or fake calls. For just ₹199 per month, you'll get unlimited access to AI stock research. Visit Kwala Intel's official website to start live market research in your own language.
A common mistake new investors make is investing their hard-earned money without thinking, based on a stock's track record or claims of "200% profit in one year." It's like buying a car for its shiny body without examining its functions. It's possible that, after delivering impressive returns, the company becomes too expensive, or its promoters sell their shares and exit.
In this regard, Kwala Intel AI helps you. When you ask this tool, "What is the real situation of a particular stock?", the AI examines the company's business, income, valuation, and promoters' stake within 15 seconds to reveal the truth behind those impressive returns. This information helps you avoid falling into a trap. Furthermore, it gives you an idea of when to buy or sell shares.
When you ask Kwala Intel AI how to earn consistent passive income from the stock market without working, the tool explains it to you in detail:
Long-term investment: If you invest in the shares of reliable companies (like HDFC Bank or Tata Motors) for a long period of time, the companies' periodic dividends can become a source of passive income. Furthermore, your money can grow faster over time.
Short-term trading: If you want to capitalise on the ups and downs of the stock market and make weekly or monthly profits, swing trading is a good option. However, this requires knowledge of stock charts and the correct support and resistance levels. Kwala Intel's AI can help you find these in no time.
Kwala Intel AI is not a stockbroker or a tip-providing platform. It's an educational and informational AI stock research tool. It processes live market data, corporate filings, and news to provide analysis in just 15 seconds.
The biggest advantage of this tool is that you don't need to learn complex financial terms. You can simply type in the search box or press the microphone to ask questions, such as "What are HDFC Bank's support and resistance levels today?" or "How were SBI's results?" in your own language. This tool will provide answers in Hindi or English in no time.
With the Kwala Intel AI Pro plan, you get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden charges:
This tool will cost you less over a year than you might lose in a single wrong trade while trading.
Monthly plan at just ₹199 per month (including GST), costing less than ₹7 per day.
Annual plan at ₹1,999 per year (including GST), with a daily cost of just ₹5.50.
1. First, go to KwalaIntel.com.
2. Register your account and choose the Unlimited plan for ₹199 per month.
3. Enter the name of any stock in the search bar and ask your question by typing or speaking.
Long-term investors: Investors who want to gain insight into company valuations and growth.
Intraday and swing traders: Investors who want to trade using charts, entry and exit zones, and stop-losses (SL).
Beginners: Investors who want to explore passive income opportunities in the stock market while understanding the associated risks.
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