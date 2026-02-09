Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC correction deadline extended; check e-kyc new dates for monthly assistance of Rs 1,500

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government in a bid to provide relief to beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, has extended the deadline for carrying out correction in the mandatory e-KYC process till 31 March this year.

Under Ladki Bahin Yojana, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is given to eligible women in the state of Maharashtra.

Complaints have been received from some beneficiaries regarding difficulty in availing the benefits of the scheme due to the option of selecting the old option during the e-KYC process, Aditi Tatkare, Maharashtra’s women and child development minister wrote in a post on X.

Especially those eligible beneficiaries who have done e-KYC and are yet to get the benefits of the scheme, such beneficiaries are given one more opportunity to correct their e-KYC information, she said.

In the above context, the facility to make corrections in e-KYC has been made available through the online portal till March 31, 2026, Tatkare added.

She further said, Providing benefits of the scheme to all eligible beneficiaries is the authentic role of the Women and Child Development Department. Therefore, if any mistake has been made in the e-KYC process of the boys and sisters, it is a humble request to them to correct it before time.

Who Can Apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, women must meet the following criteria:

- Be a resident of Maharashtra.

- Be between 21 and 65 years old.

- Be married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, or destitute.

- Have a personal bank account in their name.

- Have a family income of no more than Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Documents needed for Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, you'll need to submit several documents. These include your Aadhaar Card, an Identity Card or Certificate, and your bank account details. You'll also need to provide a Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, and proof of age. Additionally, a Ration Card, passport-sized photograph, and income proof are required, though income proof is not necessary for holders of yellow and orange ration cards. Don’t forget to include your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, and Voter ID.