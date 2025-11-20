Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Deadline Extended; Check e-KYC New Dates For Monthly Assistance Of Rs 1,500

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday, in a bid to provide relief to beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, has extended the deadline for completing the mandatory e-KYC process till December 31 this year.

The earlier deadline of November 18 has been officially pushed forward following widespread disruptions caused by recent natural disasters and technical challenges faced by women across several districts.

The announcement was made by Women&Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

According to Minister Tatkare, the e-KYC verification under the popular women-centric scheme has been progressing rapidly across the state.

However, many districts recently witnessed severe natural disasters that destroyed homes, communication networks and essential documents, leaving several families struggling to complete basic formalities.

A significant number of women reported difficulties receiving the necessary OTPs required for Aadhaar-based verification, particularly in cases where the Aadhaar-linked mobile number belonged to their deceased husbands or fathers.

“In many such situations, completing the e-KYC within the earlier deadline became impossible,” the Minister said.

“Considering these genuine hardships, the Government felt it necessary to extend the timeline.”

The decision was taken after a review of the challenges faced on the ground. Officials said the leadership was clear that no eligible woman should be denied benefits due to technical or unavoidable reasons.

“The extended deadline will provide much-needed relief and ensure that lakhs of women can complete the verification process smoothly, safeguarding their continued access to the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana,” said Minister Tatkare.

The government has also clarified documentation requirements for women who may face OTP-related hurdles. Women whose husbands or fathers are not alive will be required to complete their individual e-KYC and submit a certified copy of the relevant death certificate.

Divorced women must provide a divorce certificate or court order to verify their eligibility. This measure aims to ensure accurate verification while offering flexibility to those facing unique personal circumstances, said the release issued by the Minister Tatkare’s office.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to women’s welfare, Minister Tatkare stated, “Our priority is that every eligible woman receives justice. No beneficiary should miss out on the scheme due to technical issues, loss of documents, or circumstances beyond their control.”

She further appealed to beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC within the extended period to avoid last-minute delays.