Ladli Behna Yojana: 27th Installment To Be Released Today With Raksha Bandhan Bonus—Are You Eligible? Find Out

New Delhi: The 27th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana is set to be released soon. This is set to bring financial relief to many women. But not everyone will receive the money this time. Due to certain eligibility rules, some beneficiaries may miss out on the payment. Wondering if you’re one of them? Here's what you need to know.

Rs 1,250 Every Month for Women

The Ladli Behna Yojana scheme was launched in 2023 by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The scheme aims to empower women financially across the state. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,250 every month directly in their bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). So far, the government has spent over Rs 6,198 crore this financial year alone. Now, the 27th installment of the scheme is all set to be credited today.

Who Won’t Get the Benefit? – Key Points to Know

- e-KYC is a must: Without completing e-KYC, you won’t receive any payment under the Ladli Behna Yojana. This is now mandatory for all government schemes.

- Incorrect bank details can block your payment: If your account number or IFSC code is entered wrong, the money won’t be credited. Always double-check your bank details before submitting.

- Avoid duplicate IDs: Submitting multiple or duplicate IDs may lead to disqualification from the scheme.

- Not on the beneficiary list? No payment: If your name is missing from the official list of beneficiaries, you will not receive the installment—even if you were eligible earlier.//

Which Women Will Get the Benefit?

The Ladli Behna Yojana is meant to benefit women residing in Madhya Pradesh. Under this scheme, crores of women across the state receive financial assistance. A beneficiary list is released to show who will receive the money. You can check your name in this list. Here's how to do it.

How to Check Your Name in the Ladli Behna Yojana List

If you want to check whether your name is on the Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiary list, just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Step 2: Click on the option that says “Final List.”

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 4: You’ll receive an OTP on your mobile—enter it.

Step 5: The beneficiary list will appear on your screen. Check if your name is included.

When the Ladli Behna Yojana was launched in 2023, beneficiaries received Rs 1,000 per month. Later, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav increased the amount to Rs 1,250 per month. Now, he has announced another hike starting after Diwali, women will receive Rs 1,500 every month under this scheme.