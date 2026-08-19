Ladli Behna Yojana 39th installment coming today -- Know why you will get Rs 1,750 instead of Rs 1,500

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release the 39th installment of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' on Wednesday (August 19). MP CM will disburse the amount to over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries during a program held in Maihar today.
A total amount exceeding Rs 2,148 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible women under the 39th installment of the Ladli Behna scheme.
Each eligible woman will receive Rs 1,500 as part of the monthly assistance ensured under Ladli Behna scheme. Additionally, special assistance of Rs 250 will be provided to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, with the government spending over Rs 312.83 crore on this extra amount. Combining the regular installment and the special Raksha Bandhan assistance, a total of Rs 1,750 will be transferred via DBT to the bank account of each eligible Ladli Behna beneficiaries this time.
According to official information, a total of Rs 63,248 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiary women through 39 installments since the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana in June 2023. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided every month with the aim of making women financially independent and further strengthening their role within the family.
Ladli Behna Yojana 39th installment: How To Check Name On Beneficiary List
Once the money is credited in your account, you will get a message on your registered mobile phone. However, if you have not received any message, you can check your payment status online by visiting the official portal cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.
Visit the above mentioned link
Go to Application & Payment Status
Enter your registration
Fill the captcha
Check the status confirmation through OTP
Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Eligible?
1) You must be a local resident of Madhya Pradesh.
2) Married, including widowed, divorced and abandoned women are included in Ladli Behna Yojana.
3) You must have completed 21 years of age and be below 60 years of age as on 1st January of the calendar year of application.
Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Not Eligible?
1) If your self-declared annual income of self/family combined is more than Rs 2.5 lakh.
2) If you or your member of family is an income tax payee.
3) If You any member of the family is employed as a regular/permanent employee/contractual employee in any Government Department/Undertaking/Board/Local Body of the Government of India or State Government or is receiving pension after retirement.
The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2023 state Assembly polls.
The scheme was introduced with an installment of Rs 1,000 per month to women beneficiaries called 'Ladli Behna', which later increased to Rs 1,250 per month. Now from this month, the state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month.
The state government has also planned to increase the monthly installment of this scheme up to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028, ahead of the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
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