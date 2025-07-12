Landlord Refusing to Return Your Deposit? Here’s What You Can Do

New Delhi: In India, many people live in rented homes, and one of the biggest problems tenants face is landlords not returning the security deposit. Even though the law says tenants should get their money back if they leave the house in good condition, some landlords delay or refuse to pay.

Here’s how you can make sure you get your security deposit back and avoid trouble:

If you return the property without any damage, your landlord must return your security deposit. If they don’t, it’s illegal. You can complain to the local rent authority or even go to the consumer forum for help.

Things to Do Before Moving In

Get a Written Agreement: Always have a rent agreement that clearly mentions the deposit amount, when you’ll get it back, and any deduction rules.

Take Pictures: Click photos or make a video of the house when you move in and before you move out. This helps if the landlord claims you caused damage.

Ask for a Receipt: When you leave, get a signed receipt from your landlord showing you paid and got your deposit back.

If the Landlord Doesn’t Return Your Deposit

Contact the Rent Authority: Many states have special offices to solve these problems quickly.

Send a Legal Notice: A lawyer can send a formal notice to your landlord, which often makes them return your money.

Keep Evidence: Save your rent agreement, payment proofs, receipts, messages, emails, and photos.

Go to Court: If needed, you can file a case under laws like the Indian Contract Act or the Consumer Protection Act. If your refund cheque bounces, you can use the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Tips for Tenants

Security deposits are usually 1 to 3 months’ rent and must be returned if there’s no damage.

Always pay by cheque or online so you have proof.

Keep all talks with your landlord polite and in writing.

By staying aware and careful, you can protect your money and make sure your rights as a tenant are respected.