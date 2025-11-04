Last Working Day Of Govt Employees For Pension Calculation: Check Updated Rules, Govt Clarifies

New Delhi: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification regarding claims to pension or family pension under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021. The DoPPW issued clarification regarding last working day of a central government employee from when his pension will be calculated.

"...as per the provisions of Rule 5 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021, any claim to pension or family pension shall be regulated by the provisions of these rules in force at the time when a Government servant retires or is retired or is discharged or is allowed to resign from service or dies, as the case may be," DoPPW said.

Further, DoPPW said that the day on which a Government servant retires or is retired or is discharged or is allowed to resign from service, as the case may be, shall be treated as his/her last completed working day and the date of death shall also be treated as a completed working day.

In case where the Government servant immediately before his retirement or death was absent from duty on leave or otherwise or was under suspension, the day of retirement or death shall be part of such leave or absence or suspension, it added.

Meanwhile, the issued DoPPW had last week an office memorandum in which it has given Clarification regarding submission of life certificates by both the parents in case of enhanced family pension payable to them.

Family Pension for Categories ‘D’ and ‘E’, Rule (2)(4) of Schedule-II of CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939 provides that when the Government servant dies as a bachelor or as a widower without, children, dependent pension shall be admissible to the parents without reference to pecuniary circumstances, at the rate of 75% of pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant for both parents and at the rate of 60% of pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant for a single parent and on the death of one parent dependent pension at the latter rate shall be admissible to the surviving parent.”

The enhanced family pension in the above cases is @75% if both parents are alive and @ 60% if only one parent is alive. Presently, there is no provision for submission of Life Certificates by both the parents in CCS (Pension) Rules for receiving family pension at enhanced rate in such cases. Hence. in the absence of such provision in rules, life certificates are not being submitted by both the parents resulting in continuation of payment of enhanced family pension at higher rate even after the death of one of the parents in few cases.