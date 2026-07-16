A woman posted on social media that a man recently discovered an old State Bank of India passbook. His family claims that the account holds more than Rs 1 lakh. However, since the passbook is 20-24 years old, the user is wondering if the money could be recovered or if it is lost forever. The user has asked fellow netizens for guidance in retrieving the lost money.
The incident came to light after the woman named Pooja shared the details of the passbook on X. She also posted an image of the torn passbook. The woman said that the man discovered a 20-24 year old SBI passbook while cleaning his house. When he showed the passbook to his father, he discovered that it belonged to his late grandfather. His father said they had believed that the passbook was lost years ago.
The family claims that the account holds more than Rs 1 lakh. The user said that the passbook has only a 4 digit account number which indicates that the account is very old. The user is wondering if money could be recovered from the passbook.
The user has asked if money can still be claimed from a 20-24 year old SBI account. The user asked whether the legal heirs could still recover the funds if the account holder has passed away. The user said that since the passbook is very old it is a cause of concern if the money is lost forever and could never be retrieved.
The user has asked the fellow netizens about the banking procedure for getting the money back and asked for suggestions that would help a family recover their long forgotten savings.
A guy found a 20-24 year old SBI passbook while cleaning his house.— Pooja. (@poojaofficial5) July 15, 2026
and what he discovered left his entire family shocked.
When he showed the passbook
to his father,
he learned that it belonged to his late grandfather.
His father admitted they had always believed the… pic.twitter.com/VZqk4C3JJQ
Netizens react
The post has gained massive traction on social media with several users offering guidance on how to get the money back.
One user said, "I think, If dormant 10+ years and moved to RBI DEAF fund, the bank still processes the claim. Provide the old 4-digit account number and branch details for record verification. As per my info, expect settlement within 15 days of complete documents."
Another user said, "First check the account on @RBI 's UDGAM portal. If it's listed as an unclaimed deposit, the legal heirs can recover the funds by approaching SBI with the required documents. If it's not listed, SBI can still trace many old accounts through its legacy records."
One user said, "visit the SBI branch with the passbook, death certificate and legal heir documents. Old dormant accounts are usually claimable even if transferred to RBI's DEAF fund."
Another user said, "An old passbook doesn't necessarily mean the money is gone. It's definitely worth checking with the bank."
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