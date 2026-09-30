Latest FD interest rates rules from 1 October 2026: RBI decision explained

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India's latest notification -- Urban Co-operative Banks – Interest Rate on Deposits Second Amendment Directions, 2026, has revised instructions pertaining to disclosure of interest rates on deposits.
The revised directions shall come into effect from 1 October 2026 and is applicable to commercial banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks, local area banks, payment banks, and urban cooperative banks.
The RBI notification mandates that interest rates payable on deposits, including bulk deposits, shall be strictly as per the schedule of interest rates disclosed in advance on the bank’s website. However, interest rates payable on bulk deposits shall be disclosed on the bank’s website at 10:00 am with a grace time of 10 minutes, latest by 10:10 am, on each business day.
In a related news, RBI had introduced a special USD-INR Forex Swap facility covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs and OFCB inflows on June 08, 2026.
The position of forex inflows as reported by Authorised Dealer Banks till August 13, 2026 under the above facility is given below:
|Type
|Amount (USD million)
|FCNR(B) Deposits
|52,300
|OFCBs
|2,805
|ECBs
|1,741
|Total
|56,846
Furthermore, the RBI says, that the interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk deposits, shall be uniform across all branches and for all customers and there shall be no discrimination in the matter of interest paid on the deposits, between one deposit and another deposit of similar amount, accepted on the same date, at any of its offices.
"Based on the encouraging response to the Swap Facility for FCNR(B) deposits and the resultant forex inflows, it has been decided that the Swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilized till August 31, 2026. The Swaps under this facility i.e. FCNR(B) deposits, may be availed with RBI till September 11, 2026," RBI said.
The Scheme for ECBs and OFCBs will continue to be open till December 31, 2026, as hitherto.
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