Latest Small Savings Scheme interest rates from 1 April 2026 -- From Sukanya Samriddhi, PPF to NSC and more

New Delhi: The government has kept interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF) and NSC, for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, starting April 1.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," a Finance Ministry notification said.



Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 10 Small Savings Scheme applicable For April -June 2026 Quarter

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1. Public Provident Fund Account(PPF)

Rate of Interest: 7.1% per annum (compounded yearly).



2. Sukanya Samriddhi Account(SSA)

Rate of Interest: 8.2% per annum calculated on yearly basis ,Yearly compounded.



3. Post Office Savings Account(SB)

Rate of Interest: 4% per annum



4. National Savings Recurring Deposit Account(RD)

Rate of Interest: 6.7 % per annum (quarterly compounded)



5. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account(MIS)

Rate of Interest: 7.4 % per annum payable monthly



6. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account(SCSS)

Rate of Interest: 8.2% per annum



7. National Savings Time Deposit (TD)

Rate of Interest: 6.9% to 7.5%. Interest rates vary based on the period.



8. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

Rate of Interest: 7.5 % (compounded yearly). Amount Invested doubles in 115 months (9 years & 7 months)



9. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023

Rate of Interest: 7.5 % (compounded Quarterly)



10. National Savings Certificates (VIII Issue) (NSC)

Rate of Interest: 7.7 % payable at maturity (compounded yearly)

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.