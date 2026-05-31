Leaving your job? Here is what form 10C does and when you need it

New Delhi: Switching jobs or stepping away from work entirely comes with a fair amount of paperwork. If you have been contributing to the Employees' Pension Scheme, one form worth understanding before you move on is Form 10C.

What this form actually does

Form 10C is the document EPFO members use to claim benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme after leaving a job. It serves two distinct purposes depending on where you are in your career — you can either use it to pull out the pension amount sitting in your EPS account, or you can use it to get a Scheme Certificate that keeps your pension benefits alive for future employment.

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Two situations where it comes into play

The first is a straightforward withdrawal. If you are leaving a job before completing 10 years of pensionable service and do not plan to return to an EPF-covered organisation, you can apply to withdraw whatever has accumulated in your EPS account.

Also Read: PF money withdrawal through UPI: How does the process work? Explained

The second option is the Scheme Certificate route. If you are moving to another job in the organised sector and want to carry your pensionable service forward rather than cash it out, this certificate protects that history and keeps your future pension eligibility intact.

Who can apply

You are eligible to file Form 10C if you left your job before hitting the 10-year service mark, if you turned 58 without completing 10 years of pensionable service, if you are changing jobs and want to safeguard your pension record through a Scheme Certificate, or if you are a nominee or legal heir claiming EPS benefits following the death of a member.

One important point — if you have already completed 10 or more years of pensionable service, withdrawal is not an option. You can only get a Scheme Certificate and will become eligible for a monthly pension once you reach retirement age.

How to file it online

The process runs through the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal and does not require a physical visit.

Also Read: Withdraw PF directly via UPI, service coming soon: 6 things to ensure for smooth transfer of money into bank a/c

Start by logging in with your UAN and password. Head to the Online Services section and select the Claim option, which covers Form 31, 19, 10C, and 10D. Check that your personal and bank details are correct, then enter the last four digits of your bank account for authentication. Click on Proceed for Online Claim, choose the pension withdrawal option under Form 10C, fill in your address details, and submit using Aadhaar OTP verification.

Documents to keep handy

Before you begin, make sure you have your Aadhaar-linked UAN ready, along with verified bank account details, a cancelled cheque or bank passbook copy, your PAN card if applicable, and your service details including joining and exit dates. In cases involving a nominee or legal heir claim, additional documents like a death certificate or succession certificate will be needed.

Withdrawal or Scheme Certificate — what makes more sense

This really comes down to what you plan to do next. If your working years in the organised sector are behind you, withdrawing the EPS amount is a reasonable choice. But if there is a good chance you will work again in an EPF-covered role, holding on to that service history through a Scheme Certificate is the smarter move. The pension you eventually receive will be stronger for it.