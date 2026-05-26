LIC 1:1 bonus issue: What is the ex-date to buy shares?

Mumbai: Government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has fixed May 29 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. The deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares will be June 1, 2026. The record & ex-date is 29 May 2026. As per the T+1 settlement cycle, investors' shares must be credited into their demat accounts by the record date i.e 27 May 2026.

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Since stock market are closed on account of Bakri Eid on May 28, the ex-date and record date have both been set for 29 May 2026.

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LIC final dividend

The LIC board recommended final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share pre-bonus issue basis). The record date for determining the eligibility of the investors for the dividend's payout is June 25.

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LIC Q4 income

LIC has reported a ⁠23 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 23,467 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared with Rs 19,039 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The life insurance giant's net premium income surged by 12 percent to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as compared with Rs 1.48 lakh crore last year. LIC said that the growth is driven by growth across renewal and single premium segments.

LIC said that the first year premium posted a growth of 17 percent during the January and March quarter. Income stood at Rs 13,009 crore vis-a-vis Rs 11,103 crore income in the same period of the previous year. LIC added that renewal premium income rose 14 percent to Rs 82,233 crore in the quarter from Rs 79,425 crore in the same period last year.

Income from investments, a key earnings driver for LIC, shot up to Rs 1.09 lakh crore during the fourth quarter compared with Rs 93,443 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, which represents a robust growth of around 17 per cent.

LIC reported total surplus of Rs 89,058 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 77,053 crore a year earlier. Surplus after share of profit from associates and minority interest stood at Rs 24,964 crore compared with Rs 20,271 crore a year ago.