LIC announces 1:1 bonus issue: When is the record date? Check 10 key points

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its board has approved a bonus issuance of equity shares in 1:1 ratio.

LIC said that it considered and approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held by the Members of the Corporation as on the Record Date, by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 6324,99,77,010 out of the Reserves & Surplus of the Corporation available as at December 31, 2025, subject to approval of the Members of the Corporation.

LIC 1:1 Bonus record date

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Estimated date by which such bonus shares will be credited/dispatched is within 2 months from the date of approval by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, i.e., on or before June 12, 2026. The record date is yet to be announced by the insurance behemoth

LIC 1:1 Bonus record date: 10 key details

1. Type of securities proposed to be issued (viz. equity shares, convertibles etc.): Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each

2. Type of issuance (further public offering, rights issue, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment etc.): Bonus Issue

3. Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately): 632,49,97,701 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each amounting to Rs 6324,99,77,010/-

4. Whether bonus is out of free reserves created out of profits or share premium account: The Bonus Shares will be issued out of Reserve & Surplus available as at December 31, 2025

5. Bonus ratio: 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of Rs 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- held by the Members as on the Record Date.

6. Details of share capital - pre and post bonus issue: Authorised Capital: Rs 25000,00,00,000/- divided into 2500,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each

Pre-Bonus Share Capital

Issued, Subscribed and Paid up capital: Rs 6324,99,77,010/- divided into 632,49,97,701 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Post-Bonus Share Capital

Issued, Subscribed and Paid up capital: Rs 12649,99,54,020/- divided into 1264,99,95,402 equity shares of Rs 10/- each

7. Free Reserve and/or share premium required for implementing the Bonus issue: Rs 6324,99,77,010/-

8. Free reserves and/ or share premium available for capitalization and the date as on which such balance is available: Reserve & Surplus: Rs 14,64,40,57,68,371/- (In India) as at December 31, 2025

9. Whether the aforesaid figures are audited: Subjected to a “Limited Review” by the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Corporation

10. Estimated date by which such bonus shares credited/dispatched: Within 2 (two) months from the date of approval by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, i.e., on or before June 12, 2026