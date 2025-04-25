Advertisement
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

LIC Announces Relaxations For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack; To Fast-track Claim Settlement

LIC said that all efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 06:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced that it will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief for victims of the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam in the terrorist attack on April 22. LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief." the country’s biggest life insurer said in a statement.

For further assistance the claimants may contact the nearest LIC Branch/Division/Customer.Zones. The claimants may also call at LIC call centre -022 68276827.

LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharta Mohanty said that LIC announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies.In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in Government Records of death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by Central/State Government will be accepted as proof of death.

