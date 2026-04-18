LIC MyLIC and Super Sales Saathi mobile app launched: Check key features and benefits for customers

New Delhi: LIC has launched ‘MyLIC’ and ‘Super Sales Saathi’ mobile applications to enhance customer experience and digital accessibility.

MyLIC app brings together policy servicing, claims support, payments, documentation, and customer engagement into a single, intuitive 360-degree digital experience. It attempts to eliminate or minimize paperwork, and empowers policy holders to take charge of their financial protection journey. The new digital platform is not limited to customers alone.

Super Sales Saathi app empowers LIC’s intermediaries and field force to serve families with greater efficiency and confidence from onboarding to servicing through its digital tools for marketing insights, performance tracking, customer insights, and policy servicing.

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MyLIC App – Key Customer-Facing Capabilities

-- View and manage insurance portfolio at one place

-- Pay premiums instantly

-- Track policy Benefits in real time

-- Avail Paperless Policy Loan

-- Update Policies, online

-- Revive Lapsed Policies, online

-- Explore and Buy policies online – Simple, Fast and Digitally

-- Fast, Secure & Paperless e-KYC

Super Sales Saathi – Key Marketing-Focused Capabilities

-- Digital sales tools

-- Real-time policy status tracking

-- Automated reminders for follow-ups

-- Integrated communication with customers

-- AI-driven nudges for customer value enhancement

-- Digital sales kits and product explainers for on - the-go presentations

-- Performance dashboards to help intermediaries monitor targets and achievements

"Initiative reaffirms India’s commitment to building an inclusive, technology-enabled insurance sector with transparent and citizen-centric services," Ministry of Finance has said. With over 260 million policies and the deepest insurance footprint in India, LIC’s apps are now central to delivering scale, enhancing service efficiency, and maintaining competitive parity in the evolving life insurance market, it added.