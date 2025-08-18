LIC’s 2025 Revival Drive: Reclaim Your Lapsed Policy & Save Up To 30% On Late Fees

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started a Special Revival Campaign across the country to help people bring back their lapsed life insurance policies. The campaign runs from August 18 to October 17, 2025.

If your policy has lapsed because you missed payments, this is your chance to reactivate it — with lower late fees. LIC is offering up to 30 percent off on late fees, capped at Rs 5,000, depending on how much your policy premium is. For micro insurance policies, you’ll get a 100 percent waiver on late fees — meaning no late fees at all.

To be eligible, your policy must:

Be less than 5 years from the date you missed the first premium

Still be within the payment period (not yet matured)

Meet LIC’s health and medical rules (these remain unchanged)

LIC says the campaign is meant to help people who couldn’t pay due to money troubles or personal reasons. Reviving your old policy means your insurance cover comes back — helping protect your family’s future.

This is a limited-time offer, so if you have a lapsed policy, now is a good time to visit your nearest LIC branch and get it back on track.