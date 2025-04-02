LIC Unclaimed Dividend --Check Procedure To Claim LIC Unclaimed Dividend Amount; List Of Documents Required

New Delhi: Dividends form the percentage of a company's earnings and is paid to investors/shareholders with respect to their share of profits.

What Happens To Unclaimed Dividends For Longest Time?

As per the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) rules in terms of the provisions of Section 205A of the Companies Act, 1956, Dividends that are not encashed or claimed within seven years from the date of its issue will be transferred to the .



What Is Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority(IEPFA)?

Established by the Central Government, the IEPFA Authority is entrusted with the responsibility of administration of the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF), making refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc. to investors, promoting awareness among investors, and protecting the interests of the investors.



What Is The Procedure For Claiming LIC Unclaimed Dividend Amount

In order to claim the unclaimed dividend, the shareholders of the Corporation may update their bank account details in the Demat account with their Depository Participants and forward the following document from their registered email address to the RTA i.e. KFin Technologies Ltd. einward.ris@kfintech.com or to the Corporation at investors@licindia.com:

LIC Unclaimed Dividend: Following Documents Are Required

•Updated Client Master List (CML) reports from Depository Participants.

•Self attested copy of PAN card

•Scanned copy of cancelled cheque.

LIC DIVIDEND DETAILS

Declaration Date Dividend Types Dividend Percentage Record Date ex dividend date 27 May 2024 Final Dividend 60% 19 July 2024 19 July 2024 24 May 2023 Final Dividend 30% 21 July 2023 21 July 2023 8 February 2023 interim dividend 40% 21 February 2024 21 February 2024 04 July 2022 Final Dividend 15% 26th August 2022 25th August 2022

LIC Unclaimed Dividend FY 2021-22 -FY 2022-23

Here's the direct link to the List of Unclaimed Dividends for FY 2021-22 till 31.03.2024 and list of Unclaimed Dividends for FY 2022-23 up to 31.03.2024

https://licindia.in/hi/2022-233

https://licindia.in/hi/2021-222