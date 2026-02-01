Income Tax Slab Budget 2026 Live: Govt may extend section 87A rebate to HUFs under new tax regime
Income Tax Slab Budget 2026 Live :
Trending Photos
Budget 2026 Income Tax Live :
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, marking her ninth consecutive budget. With inflation continuing to impact household finances, millions of Indian taxpayers are keenly awaiting announcements that could bring meaningful relief, especially for the salaried and middle-income segments.
Direct Tax Relief and Salaried Class Expectations
The salaried middle class is hoping for stronger incentives under the new tax regime, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of total taxpayers. One of the top expectations is a hike in standard deduction from the current Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, which would provide immediate tax savings.
Another key demand is raising the 30 percent tax slab threshold from the existing Rs 24 lakh to a higher level to better reflect rising income levels and the increased cost of living in urban India.
Housing and Real Estate Tax Benefits
Homebuyers continue to face high property prices and elevated interest rates. The real estate sector is seeking an increase in the home loan interest deduction under Section 24(b) from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, especially for self-occupied properties.
There are also calls to revise HRA limits and expand the metro city classification, as current definitions no longer reflect real housing costs across major Indian cities.
Capital Gains and Investment Tax Changes
Investors are expecting relief in the long-term capital gains (LTCG) framework. A key proposal is raising the tax-free exemption limit from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
Experts are also demanding the restoration of indexation benefits for real estate and debt funds, particularly for long-term investors and senior citizens, to ensure taxation reflects real inflation-adjusted gains.
Stay tuned with Zee for all budget related updates
Naveen Wadhwa, Vice President, Taxmann, said, A Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is treated as a separate person under the Income-tax Act and can choose between the old and the new tax regimes. Under the old tax regime, HUFs can claim deductions under Sections 80C and 80D, etc., while under the new tax regime, they have to forego certain exemptions and deductions. It is unlikely that the Budget 2026 will offer any relief in the old tax regime for HUFs. However, under the new tax regime, one key recommendation is that the government extend the rebate under Section 87A to HUFs as well, which is currently available only to individuals. This move would make the new tax regime more attractive and equitable for HUF taxpayers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.