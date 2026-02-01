Income Tax Slab Budget 2026 Live: Govt may extend section 87A rebate to HUFs under new tax regime

Budget 2026 Income Tax Live :

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, marking her ninth consecutive budget. With inflation continuing to impact household finances, millions of Indian taxpayers are keenly awaiting announcements that could bring meaningful relief, especially for the salaried and middle-income segments.

Direct Tax Relief and Salaried Class Expectations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The salaried middle class is hoping for stronger incentives under the new tax regime, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of total taxpayers. One of the top expectations is a hike in standard deduction from the current Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, which would provide immediate tax savings.

Another key demand is raising the 30 percent tax slab threshold from the existing Rs 24 lakh to a higher level to better reflect rising income levels and the increased cost of living in urban India.

Housing and Real Estate Tax Benefits

Homebuyers continue to face high property prices and elevated interest rates. The real estate sector is seeking an increase in the home loan interest deduction under Section 24(b) from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, especially for self-occupied properties.

There are also calls to revise HRA limits and expand the metro city classification, as current definitions no longer reflect real housing costs across major Indian cities.

Capital Gains and Investment Tax Changes

Investors are expecting relief in the long-term capital gains (LTCG) framework. A key proposal is raising the tax-free exemption limit from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Experts are also demanding the restoration of indexation benefits for real estate and debt funds, particularly for long-term investors and senior citizens, to ensure taxation reflects real inflation-adjusted gains.

Stay tuned with Zee for all budget related updates