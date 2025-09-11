ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Live Updates: Just 4 Days To Go; Should You Wait For An Extension?

New Delhi: Income Tax Returns Deadline: The September 15 deadline for submitting ITR is just 4 days away and there is uncertainty if there will be an extension. There has already been an extension as the CBDT extended the deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025. Tax bodies and experts have called on the IT Department to take action, citing persistent issues with the filing system and discrepancies between Form 26AS and AIS.

As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–2026 approaches on September 15, experts and taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties on the e-filing platform.

Tax professionals are battling a gridlock as IT utilities are being released late this year. Persistent portal issues and discrepancies between Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are making matters worse.

As per data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base. For AY 2024–25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to 31 July 2024, compared to 6.77 crore in AY 2023–24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Senior Income Tax Dept. officials are of the view that taxpayers "should not wait till the last-minute" to file their returns, as it leads to inconvenience.