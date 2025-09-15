ITR Filing Last Date 2025 Live Updates: Hurry! Deadline To File Your Taxes Ends Today

New Delhi: While technical glitches in the income tax e-filing site continues to be a nagging issue for several income tax filers, there is no more room after today's deadline gets over. The ITR filing deadline for FY 2024-25 is 15 September 2025.

Even as the social media is flooded with requests on extending the ITR deadline further, the tax department has been consistently saying that the due date for filing it remains 15 September.

ITR Filing 2025: Common Penalty For Late Filing Of ITR

However, if you miss the ITR filing deadline, you can still file your returns after paying penalty. You will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 as late fee charges, if your salary is below Rs five lakh per annum while for annual income over Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 5,000.

I-T Department On ITR Filing Due Date

The I-T Department has meanwhile confirmed that the due date for filing ITRs remains today. It has also busted a fake news circulating in the online media regarding another round of ITR deadline extension to 30 September 2025.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official Income Tax India updates. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X.