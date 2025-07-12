Living Well In Metros On ₹70,000 A Month: A Realistic Look At Middle-Class Urban Life

New Delhi: There’s a persistent myth in India’s metros that a comfortable life demands an astronomical income—sometimes as high as ₹7 lakh a month. But reddit post from Delhi’s middle class show that with thoughtful choices, you can live well on much less.

Let’s break down how one freelance couple in South Delhi manages a fulfilling lifestyle on a monthly budget of around ₹70,000, challenging the high-cost-of-living narrative.

The Monthly Budget at a Glance

Rent (2BHK DDA flat, South Delhi): Rs 24,000

Rented Furniture: Rs 5,000

House Help, Cook, Groceries: Rs 20,000

Utilities, Streaming, Electricity, Water: Rs 5,000

Eating Out, Shopping, Miscellaneous: Rs 10,000

Pet Care (including occasional medical expenses): Varies

Total: Approximately Rs 64,000 per month, with some months slightly higher due to pet care or freelance income fluctuations.

What They Skip

No EMIs or outstanding loans

No credit cards

No car or luxury gadgets

No club memberships

What They Prioritize

A spacious, well-located home

Reliable help and healthy meals

Occasional dining out and shopping

Peace of mind from being debt-free

Future Goals

While they don’t currently have a dedicated holiday budget, travel is a priority for the future. The couple plans to set aside funds to explore India and nearby Asian countries, demonstrating that aspirations can fit into a mindful budget.

The Takeaway

This household’s experience highlights an important truth: a comfortable, happy life in Delhi doesn’t require a sky-high income. With careful planning, clear priorities, and a focus on living within their means, they enjoy stability, security, and the freedom to dream.

Their story is a reminder for anyone feeling pressured by the “cost of living” discourse—contentment and financial health often come from choices, not just bigger paychecks.