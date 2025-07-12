Living Well In Metros On ₹70,000 A Month: A Realistic Look At Middle-Class Urban Life
A reddit post from Delhi’s middle class show that with thoughtful choices, you can live well on much less.
New Delhi: There’s a persistent myth in India’s metros that a comfortable life demands an astronomical income—sometimes as high as ₹7 lakh a month. But reddit post from Delhi’s middle class show that with thoughtful choices, you can live well on much less.
Let’s break down how one freelance couple in South Delhi manages a fulfilling lifestyle on a monthly budget of around ₹70,000, challenging the high-cost-of-living narrative.
The Monthly Budget at a Glance
Rent (2BHK DDA flat, South Delhi): Rs 24,000
Rented Furniture: Rs 5,000
House Help, Cook, Groceries: Rs 20,000
Utilities, Streaming, Electricity, Water: Rs 5,000
Eating Out, Shopping, Miscellaneous: Rs 10,000
Pet Care (including occasional medical expenses): Varies
Total: Approximately Rs 64,000 per month, with some months slightly higher due to pet care or freelance income fluctuations.
What They Skip
No EMIs or outstanding loans
No credit cards
No car or luxury gadgets
No club memberships
What They Prioritize
A spacious, well-located home
Reliable help and healthy meals
Occasional dining out and shopping
Peace of mind from being debt-free
Future Goals
While they don’t currently have a dedicated holiday budget, travel is a priority for the future. The couple plans to set aside funds to explore India and nearby Asian countries, demonstrating that aspirations can fit into a mindful budget.
The Takeaway
This household’s experience highlights an important truth: a comfortable, happy life in Delhi doesn’t require a sky-high income. With careful planning, clear priorities, and a focus on living within their means, they enjoy stability, security, and the freedom to dream.
Their story is a reminder for anyone feeling pressured by the “cost of living” discourse—contentment and financial health often come from choices, not just bigger paychecks.
