Living Well, Not Rich: Gurgaon Man Explains How People Can Live Comfortably Even Without High Salary

New Delhi: A viral Reddit post recently shook up the money conversation with a headline that cut through the noise: “You don’t need a huge salary to be happy.” What started as one person’s story—earning Rs 65,000 a month, living simply, and quietly amassing a Rs 35 lakh mutual fund portfolio—quickly became a mirror reflecting the ambitions and anxieties of India’s middle class.

The Power of Restraint, Not Deprivation

The original poster, working remotely from Gurgaon but hailing from Raipur, chose a path few celebrate: no debt, no flashy gadgets, no EMIs, and certainly no iPhone. Instead of chasing every raise, he focused on what matters—freedom from financial anxiety. His story isn’t about sacrifice; it’s about sidestepping the trap of lifestyle inflation and finding contentment in enough.

Happiness on Rs 20k? For Many, It’s Real

The thread exploded with stories from across India. People from Tier 2 cities, students, and working professionals chimed in: “I know many people who are very happy even with 20-25k.” The message was clear—joy isn’t reserved for those with big paychecks. If you have a roof over your head and aren’t trying to impress Instagram, Rs 40,000 a month can deliver a good life.

Metro Money, Metro Misery

But the discussion also highlighted the cost of metro dreams. “Delhi is the most amazing city in this sense. Here, one can live with an income of 15k to even 2 lakh being insufficient.” High rents, commutes, and relentless pressure mean that even a fat paycheck can’t always buy peace of mind. As one user joked, “Don’t worry, you will make enough diseases working in metros.” It’s funny—until it isn’t.

It’s Not What You Earn. It’s What You Keep.

The real wisdom of the thread? “It’s not about how much you earn; it’s about how much you save and how wisely you use it.” Across hundreds of comments, the lesson was clear: wealth is about designing a life where money serves you—not the other way around.

Here’s what worked for them:

Delaying gratification

Resisting peer pressure

Saying no to lifestyle creep

Not glamorous. But incredibly effective.

A New Kind of Wealth: Peace of Mind

In a world obsessed with Rs 1 crore targets and FIRE dreams, this thread offered a refreshing alternative. It reframed wealth as peace of mind: living in your own home, choosing Rs 5,000 expenses over Rs 50,000 EMIs, and finding happiness in time, not transactions.

The Quiet Thunderclap: Rethink Your Salary Obsession

“You don’t need a huge salary to be happy.” This isn’t just a quote—it’s a quiet revolution. Maybe the real goal isn’t to get rich, but to stop worrying about money. Maybe contentment isn’t about earning more, but about needing less.