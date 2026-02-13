Loan against FD: How much money can SBI customers borrow against their Fixed Deposit? Interest rate, other details EXPLAINED

New Delhi: Though loan options are galore, sometimes you could be split between choosing the right one and the most appropriate one. From home loan, auto loan, to personal loan --the choice of loan in each category is defined.

However there is another loan, which can be availed by you whenever you desire or need. Several banks offer loan against Time Deposit. State Bank of India (SBI) also offers loan against Time Deposit without breaking your Time Deposit.

Features of SBI Time Deposit loan

Customers can avail Loan up to 90% of the value of their Time Deposit.

Both Demand Loan and Overdraft Facility as per your need (Only Demand Loan facility is available against non-callable deposits)

Low interest rates. Interest charged on a daily reducing balance

Zero processing charges

No prepayment penalties.

Min amount of Loan (For Online Overdraft against Fixed Deposit): Rs 5000

Max amount of Loan (For Online Overdraft against Fixed Deposit): Rs 5 Crore

Margin : SBI Time Deposit loan

For both Demand Loans and Overdrafts: Minimum 10% up to 5-years of loan tenure or remaining maturity period of the deposit whichever is earlier.

For Demand Loans: For loan tenure of more than 5-years and up to maximum of 10 years or remaining maturity period of the deposit whichever is earlier, minimum margin will be 15%.

Security Lien on underlying Time Deposit

Type of loan: Demand Loan& Overdraft



Interest for SBI Time Deposit loan

Interest Rate: 1% above the relative time deposit rate



Channels: SBI Time Deposit loan

Through YONO and INB channels: Only overdraft facility is available.( Only against TDR/STDR issues through YONO/INB Channels)

At Branches: Both Demand Loan and overdraft facility are available.

SBI Time Deposit loan Eligibility

Through Branches: Customers (Single/ Joint Account Holder) holding SBI’s TDR/STDR / RD / including NRE/NRO/ and FCNR(B) Deposits can avail this loan.

Through INB and YONO platform: Only overdraft facility by Single Account Holder against TDR and STDR (issued through INB/ YONO Channel)

At present, joint account holders are not being offered this facility.

SBI Time Deposit loan Repayment

Demand Loan: Repayment tenure for DL is remaining maturity period of the deposit or 120 months whichever is earlier. Demand Loan account is liquidated at the time of maturity of Time Deposit if not repaid by the customer.

Overdraft: Maximum up to 5 years or remaining maturity period of the deposit whichever is earlier. OD limit can be renewed (by visiting branch) after the expiry of the existing term. Only overdraft accounts opened through branches can be further renewed. Overdraft account availed through YONO and INB channels has to be liquidated at the time of maturity of Time Deposit if not repaid by the customers.