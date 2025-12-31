Loan Taken Using Your PAN Without You Knowing? Here’s How To Check

New Delhi: Your PAN card is more than just an ID as it’s the key that links almost every financial activity in India. From taking a loan to getting a credit card, your PAN is at the centre of it all. While this makes transactions smoother, it also opens the door to a growing risk. If someone misuses your PAN details, they can take loans in your name without you even realising it. Many people discover this fraud only when debt recovery calls start pouring in or when their credit score unexpectedly takes a hit.

Fraud Often Comes to Light When the Damage Is Already Done

In most cases, people realise something is wrong only much later when recovery agents start calling, unexpected tax notices land at their doorstep, or their credit score suddenly takes a nosedive. In recent times, reports of unauthorised loans taken using stolen PAN details have been on the rise. This pushes innocent victims into financial stress, poor credit histories, and long, exhausting resolution processes. The good news is that by knowing how to spot such misuse early and taking a few preventive steps, you can protect yourself from falling into this trap.

Easy Ways To Find Out If A Loan Has Been Taken Using Your PAN

Check your credit report regularly: This is the most reliable way to spot PAN-related loan fraud early.

Use official credit bureaus: Agencies like CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF High Mark keep records of all loans and credit cards linked to your PAN.

Get a free report once a year: Each credit bureau allows you to download one free credit report annually.

How to access it: Visit the bureau’s official website, enter your PAN and basic personal details, and download the report.

Try fintech apps if needed: Platforms such as Paytm and BankBazaar also provide easy access to credit reports.

Review carefully: Go through the report line by line to ensure every loan or credit card listed actually belongs to you.

Red Flags That May Signal PAN Misuse or Loan Fraud

Unknown loans or credit cards: Watch out for any loan or card listed in your credit report that you never applied for.

Unfamiliar lenders: If you see bank or NBFC names you don’t recognise, take it seriously.

Activity from unknown locations: Accounts showing transactions or addresses in cities you’ve never lived in are a major warning sign.

Sudden credit score drop: An unexpected fall in your credit score often points to missed EMIs on loans you didn’t take.

New accounts without alerts: Any new credit account opened without your knowledge should be investigated immediately.

Smart Steps To Keep Your PAN Safe From Loan Fraud

Avoid sharing PAN details casually: Never enter your PAN on unsecured websites or share it with unknown agents or callers.

Monitor your credit report regularly: Check your credit report and credit score at least twice a year to catch any suspicious activity early.

Watch out for red flags: Look closely for unknown loans, lenders, or sudden changes in your credit score.

Enable bank alerts: Activate SMS and email alerts for loan approvals and credit-related updates with your bank.

Be extra cautious with fintech apps: With several cases of PAN misuse linked to instant loan apps, staying alert and protecting your personal credentials is more important than ever.//