Local dry cleaner couple earns Rs 2 lakh/month, shares woman; viral post shocks internet

New Delhi: A social media post highlighting the earnings of a dry-cleaning business of around Rs 2,00,000 per month has reignited discussion on making money from one's own business and the financial potential of small businesses.

Sharing a post on X, Nalini Unagar said that during her conversation with the dry cleaning shop owner near her house, she learnt that the drycleaner and his wife work together in the business and they have two helpers on salary. She said that the drycleaner earns around Rs 2,00,000 per month which is equal to the salary of an experienced software engineer in India.

Unagar shared a breakdown of the daily and monthly income of the dry cleaning business. She said that the business irons 350 garments at a rate of Rs 10 which brings in Rs 3,500 per day. Twenty heavy garments such as suits, choli and premium sarees are dry cleaned and ironed for Rs 350 per day which results in Rs 7,000 per day.

Yesterday, I was talking with the dry cleaning shop owner near my house, where I regularly go. He and his wife both work together, and they have two helpers on salary. I was shocked when they said they earn around ₹2,00,000 per month, which is equal to a 10+ years experienced… pic.twitter.com/BjPddpb9Me — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) February 9, 2026

The couple takes only 3 days off a month and the shop operates for 27 days. The user wrote that the estimated monthly income of the business is Rs 10,500 and the estimated monthly revenue is Rs 2,83,500. They give a salary of Rs 40,000 to the two staff and pay an electricity bill of Rs 6000. The business couple does not have to pay any rent as they own the shop. After accounting for all the expenses they receive a profit of Rs 2,37,500.

The post prompted significant engagement on X with several users discussing the financial results of running small businesses.

One user said, "We’re conditioned to run after white-collar jobs and fixed paychecks, but stories like this remind us that owning a business—small or big—can be equally fulfilling, and sometimes far more rewarding, when done with genuine passion. Appreciate you sharing this perspective."

Another user commented, "We often chase white collar jobs for good salaries, but information like this prove that running your own business small or big, if done with real interest, can be just as rewarding sometimes even more. Thanks for sharing."

One user said, "Seen many success stories, like the Idli-Dosa wallahs in #Hyderabad. An Anna in my area now owns a house worth 1Cr+, while I still rent after decades in the Gulf. One job loss and I’m nothing. There is clearly a special blessing in doing your own business!"

"Wow, that's impressive! It’s great to see small business owners doing well. It really shows how hard work pays off. Do you go there often?" commented one user.