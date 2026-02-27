Locate nearest verified Aadhaar Centres, check available services on Google Maps soon

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Google have joined hands to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps, a move that will enhance ease of access and convenience for residents across the country, said the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The facility is expected to be available in the coming months.

The initiative will help residents identify Aadhaar Centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment or only address and mobile update. In addition, information related to centre accessibility, including features such as divyang-friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed wherever applicable, further enhancing convenience for residents, said Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The collaboration is designed to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), nationwide. This will ensure that when users search on Google Maps they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres, the ministry added.

"UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating the authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent,” said Sh. Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.

In the subsequent phase of the collaboration, UIDAI will use Google Business Profile to manage centre information and respond directly to people’s feedback, ensuring a transparent and responsive service ecosystem.

“By joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most,” said Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India.