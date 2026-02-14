Looking for a Job? You could get Rs 1,500 monthly under the Yuva Sathi scheme



New Delhi: The West Bengal government’s “Banglar Yuva Sathi” scheme aims to provide financial support of Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed youth while they search for jobs or pursue skill development opportunities. The programme is expected to be rolled out from April 1, 2026, with applications being accepted through special registration camps.

Under the scheme, educated unemployed individuals aged between 21 and 40 years who have passed at least the secondary (Class 10) examination can apply for the allowance. Applicants must also be residents of West Bengal and should not be receiving benefits from most other state welfare schemes, although certain scholarships will not affect eligibility.

The monthly stipend will continue until the beneficiary finds employment or for a maximum period of five years, whichever comes first. The financial assistance is intended to help young job seekers meet basic expenses and remain connected to employment opportunities and skill-building programmes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To apply, eligible candidates must submit documents such as identity proof, bank account details, photographs, and educational certificates during the registration process. The initiative is part of the state government’s broader effort to support unemployed youth and improve workforce participation through targeted assistance programmes.