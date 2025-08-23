Looking For Higher Returns? Check 1-Year FD Rates From Top Banks Like HDFC, ICICI, SBI & More

New Delhi: Fixed deposits remain a go-to choice for many Indian savers looking for a safe and stable way to grow their money. With guaranteed returns, minimal risk, and the assurance of being backed by a bank, FDs offer peace of mind making them especially popular among conservative investors and those planning for short- to medium-term goals.

Senior Citizens Get Higher Interest Rates

These differences may seem small at first glance, but over the long term, they can offer significant benefits especially for those investing larger amounts and for senior citizens. Banks generally offer higher interest rates to senior citizens. So, when opening an FD, it's important to pay attention to the bank's interest rates. If you overlook the rate, it could lead to lower returns over time.

Which Banks Are Offering Higher Returns?

Based on the latest information from bank websites, several major banks are now providing attractive interest rates on one-year fixed deposits.

- HDFC Bank

Offers 6.25% interest on one-year fixed deposits for regular customers and 6.75 per cent for senior citizens. These rates have been effective since June 25, 2025.

- ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Both banks are offering the same rates as HDFC Bank — 6.25 per cent for regular customers and 6.75 per cent for senior citizens.

- Federal Bank

Provides slightly higher returns with 6.40 per cent interest for regular customers and 6.90 per cent for senior citizens.

- State Bank of India (SBI)

India’s largest bank is offering 6.25 per cent to regular customers and 6.75 per cent to senior citizens. These rates have been in effect since July 15, 2025.

- Union Bank of India

Matches the rates of Federal Bank, offering 6.40 per cent for regular customers and 6.90 oer cent for senior citizens, effective from August 20, 2025.

A 0.15 per cent Difference on One-Year FDs

Although a 0.15 per cent difference in the interest rate for a one-year fixed deposit might seem small, it can make a significant difference when investing larger amounts. Fixed deposits are especially a safe and beneficial option for senior citizens. For those who want to avoid risk, FDs remain a reliable and secure investment choice.