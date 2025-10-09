Looking For Steady Income? Post Office MIS Offers Rs 9,250 Every Month — Know How

New Delhi: Life doesn’t always go according to plan as unexpected expenses can appear out of nowhere, leaving you scrambling for financial stability. Whether it’s a sudden medical bill, a child’s education cost, or an urgent family need, having a steady backup income can make all the difference. That’s why many prefer trusted options like bank and post office schemes, which offer the comfort of guaranteed returns along with peace of mind.

Guaranteed Monthly Income Option

If you’re looking for a reliable way to earn a fixed income every month, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) could be just what you need. This government-backed scheme offers a secure way to grow your savings while enjoying regular payouts. With 7.4 per cent interest rate, POMIS not only ensures safety but also helps you manage unexpected expenses with confidence.

Under the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), your investment is locked in for five years, ensuring stable monthly returns throughout the period. The interest you earn is credited directly to your account every month, offering a regular income stream. Once the five-year term ends, you can withdraw your full principal amount. It’s a simple, safe, and smart way to let your money grow while keeping it secure.

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) lets you enjoy steady earnings with minimal risk. You can invest up to Rs 9 lakh in a single account or Rs 15 lakh in a joint account. By depositing Rs 15 lakh jointly at an interest rate of 7.4 per cent, you’ll receive Rs 9,250 every month. This makes POMIS a great choice for retirees or anyone seeking a dependable monthly income. It ensures financial stability, offers regular payouts, and keeps your principal amount completely safe.

Need to access your money before the 5-year lock-in period ends? The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) allows premature withdrawals, but with certain conditions. You cannot withdraw any amount within the first year. If you withdraw between one and three years, a 2 per cent deduction is applied on your deposit. Withdrawals made between three and five years attract a 1 per cent penalty.

How to Open a Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Account

- Any Indian citizen can apply.

- Parents can open an account for a child below 10 years of age.

- You must have an active Post Office savings account.

- Aadhaar card and PAN card are required for verification.

- Once these requirements are met, you can start earning a secure monthly income.