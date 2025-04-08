SBI New Facility For ATM Users: Lost or forgot your SBI debit or ATM card? Don’t panic—we’ve all been there. Whether it slipped behind the couch or got left at home, losing your ATM card doesn’t mean you’re out of options. Don’t worry, the State Bank of India has got your back. The bank allows you to withdraw cash even without your physical ATM card.

The State Bank of India launched ‘YONO Cash’ earlier this year, enabling cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs. You can use this service to either send money to someone or withdraw cash from an ATM.

However, if you lose your debit card, it’s important to block it within 24 hours. If you’ve already initiated the process of blocking your lost SBI debit or ATM card and requested a new one, you can still use the cardless cash withdrawal facility until your new card is delivered. With SBI’s cardless cash withdrawal service, all you need is your mobile phone and a few simple steps—offering convenience and peace of mind when you need it most.

Here’s How You Can Withdraw Cash Without SBI ATM Card

Step 1: Download the SBI YONO app on your mobile and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Tap on YONO Pay from any of these: the home screen, the hamburger menu, or the quick links section.

Step 3: Select your bank account and enter the withdrawal amount (ATM is selected as the default delivery channel).

Step 4: Create a 6-digit YONO Cash PIN to secure your transaction.

Step 5: Visit any SBI ATM within 4 hours, select ‘YONO Cash,’ and enter the required details to withdraw cash without a debit card.